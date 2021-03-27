MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd cut its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 366,132 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 138,611 shares during the period. United Rentals accounts for 1.5% of MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd owned about 0.51% of United Rentals worth $84,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $187,334,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,307,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $535,047,000 after buying an additional 446,646 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $41,262,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 110.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 296,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,825,000 after buying an additional 155,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 14.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $209,323,000 after buying an additional 151,125 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Rentals stock opened at $329.86 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.00 and a 12-month high of $330.79. The stock has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $296.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.60 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on URI shares. OTR Global raised shares of United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.00.

In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total transaction of $1,738,448.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,604 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,199.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total transaction of $460,895.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,315.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,571 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,257. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

