MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Sells 171,388 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd cut its holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,388 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd owned about 0.55% of LiveRamp worth $26,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RAMP. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,155,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,979,000 after buying an additional 514,428 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 7,200.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,923,000 after purchasing an additional 450,445 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in LiveRamp during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,385,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,396,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,177,000 after purchasing an additional 276,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,306,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,774,000 after purchasing an additional 261,143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RAMP opened at $53.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.09. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.46 and a beta of 1.28. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.33 and a 1 year high of $87.38.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $120.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.10 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 21.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RAMP shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.73.

In other news, insider Jerry C. Jones sold 34,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $2,551,640.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,235,769.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James F. Arra sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $727,415.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,532 shares in the company, valued at $10,147,975.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,518 shares of company stock worth $3,291,673 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

