MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Sells 300,230 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd cut its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 43.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 388,982 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 300,230 shares during the quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $52,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,509 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TMUS. Raymond James raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $154.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.04.

Shares of TMUS opened at $122.99 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.02 and a 1 year high of $135.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.55. The firm has a market cap of $152.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $1,351,296.00. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $4,866,800.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,600 shares of company stock valued at $9,443,584. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

