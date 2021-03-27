MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Takes Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,444,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,507,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd owned about 0.39% of Ally Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. 92.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,918,721.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,126 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $190,167.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 240,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,093,494.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,626 shares of company stock worth $948,417. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial stock opened at $45.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.61. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $47.30.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.55. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ALLY shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

