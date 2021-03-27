MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Takes Position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,017,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $72,512,000. Skechers U.S.A. accounts for about 1.3% of MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd owned approximately 1.28% of Skechers U.S.A. at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,026,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $151,886,000 after acquiring an additional 116,438 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,744,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $143,378,000 after purchasing an additional 25,929 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,028,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,965,000 after purchasing an additional 15,022 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 743,370 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,717,000 after buying an additional 248,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 695,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,993,000 after buying an additional 67,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

SKX opened at $42.25 on Friday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.02 and a 12 month high of $42.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.13 and a beta of 1.26.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.06). Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO David Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $3,812,000.00. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $55,305.00. Insiders have sold a total of 511,168 shares of company stock valued at $19,475,234 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

SKX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.20.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

