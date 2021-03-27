MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Takes Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 93,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,881,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,655,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,858,983,000 after acquiring an additional 586,258 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 1.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,007,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $724,052,000 after acquiring an additional 29,220 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,731,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $569,059,000 after acquiring an additional 62,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,691,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $556,168,000 after acquiring an additional 431,491 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,675,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $550,799,000 after acquiring an additional 38,846 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $407.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.23.

S&P Global stock opened at $359.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $86.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $338.13 and its 200 day moving average is $336.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.11 and a 52-week high of $379.87.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

