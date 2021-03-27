MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Trims Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd reduced its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 745,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 288,866 shares during the quarter. The Progressive accounts for 1.3% of MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd owned 0.13% of The Progressive worth $73,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in The Progressive by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in The Progressive by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 43,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,317,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in The Progressive by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 14,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in The Progressive by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 19,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total value of $202,585.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,258.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,379 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $329,249.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,524,236.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,618 shares of company stock valued at $2,202,362. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Edward Jones upgraded The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.43.

NYSE PGR opened at $95.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $70.11 and a 1 year high of $102.05. The company has a market capitalization of $55.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.93.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.16. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. On average, research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.45%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

