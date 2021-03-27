Marston’s (LON:MARS) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $70.20

Shares of Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 70.20 ($0.92) and traded as high as GBX 100.50 ($1.31). Marston’s shares last traded at GBX 99.55 ($1.30), with a volume of 3,636,058 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Marston’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 63.50 ($0.83).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 763.36, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 95.33 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 70.20. The company has a market cap of £631.20 million and a P/E ratio of -1.75.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

