Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Short Interest Up 1,616.7% in March

Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, an increase of 1,616.7% from the February 28th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

OTCMKTS MARUY traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.15. The stock had a trading volume of 8,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,500. The company has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.93. Marubeni has a twelve month low of $42.85 and a twelve month high of $88.44.

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.92 billion for the quarter. Marubeni had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.96%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marubeni will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marubeni from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

About Marubeni

Marubeni Corporation engages in various business activities worldwide. The company trades in grains, feed ingredients, compound feeds, foods, agricultural and marine products, processed seafood, fresh and processed meat, and raw ingredients and materials; and apparel, footwear, lifestyle, and textile and industrial materials.

