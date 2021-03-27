Mask Network (MASK) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $35.58 Million

Mask Network (CURRENCY:MASK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. In the last week, Mask Network has traded down 12.8% against the dollar. One Mask Network coin can now be purchased for $12.30 or 0.00021920 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mask Network has a total market capitalization of $110.71 million and approximately $35.58 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.81 or 0.00058474 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00006052 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $127.77 or 0.00227695 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $484.91 or 0.00864122 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00050684 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.39 or 0.00075542 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00031542 BTC.

Mask Network Profile

Mask Network’s launch date was February 2nd, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,000,000 coins. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmaskbook



