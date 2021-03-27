Mateon Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MATN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Mateon Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MATN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 93.0% from the February 28th total of 52,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MATN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.24. The stock had a trading volume of 115,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,357. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.23. Mateon Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $0.38.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research started coverage on shares of Mateon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

Mateon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of orphan oncology indications. The company's lead product candidate is OT-101, an antisense against TGF-beta, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for pancreatic cancer and glioblastoma, as well as develops OT-101 for the treatment of various viruses, including severe acute respiratory syndrome and coronavirus.

