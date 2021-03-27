Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Shares Sold by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,580 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.10% of Maxar Technologies worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 1,788.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MAXR. Zacks Investment Research cut Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Maxar Technologies from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securities began coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Maxar Technologies from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.36.

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.72 per share, with a total value of $53,580.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MAXR opened at $37.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.53. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $58.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.00 million. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.49%. On average, analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.90%.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

