McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 86.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 842,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 389,612 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.32% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $80,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 212.0% in the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 37.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.17.

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $90.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.90. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $64.00 and a one year high of $105.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

