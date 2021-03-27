Mcdonald Partners LLC Buys Shares of 5,921 Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,783,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,090,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,684,000. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,685,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,257,000. Institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

MSGS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Madison Square Garden Sports in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Macquarie boosted their target price on Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Madison Square Garden Sports from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.89.

NYSE MSGS opened at $177.45 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 1 year low of $140.15 and a 1 year high of $251.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.62 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $190.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.86.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $28.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 95.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post -5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.