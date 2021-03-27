Mcdonald Partners LLC Invests $1.05 Million in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,277 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,388,737 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,929,987,000 after acquiring an additional 480,279 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,830,028 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,705,299,000 after buying an additional 497,775 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,516,157 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,471,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,467 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Walmart by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,310,901 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,053,866,000 after purchasing an additional 824,835 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,326,495 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $885,140,000 after acquiring an additional 758,348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WMT. FIX downgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.11.

WMT stock opened at $135.13 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.60 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $380.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.62%.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total value of $92,811,881.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,234,491.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,588,645 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total value of $229,130,268.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at $463,842,381.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,035,000 shares of company stock valued at $556,529,644 over the last three months. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

