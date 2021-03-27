Mcdonald Partners LLC Invests $1.11 Million in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 934,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,396,000 after purchasing an additional 21,924 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 14,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $92.84 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $63.27 and a 1-year high of $93.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.34 and its 200 day moving average is $84.46.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

