Mcdonald Partners LLC Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 46,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Wendy’s by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,488,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $405,271,000 after buying an additional 1,696,520 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 264.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,645,901 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,574 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 1,886.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 921,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,536,000 after acquiring an additional 874,755 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,818,021 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $107,682,000 after acquiring an additional 605,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 1,056.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 624,482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,689,000 after acquiring an additional 570,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get The Wendy's alerts:

Shares of The Wendy’s stock opened at $20.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.81. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.21, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The Wendy’s Company has a 12-month low of $12.34 and a 12-month high of $24.91.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The Wendy’s had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $474.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 61.02%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WEN. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Argus lowered shares of The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of The Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.81.

In other news, insider E.J. Wunsch bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $142,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 80,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,453.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

About The Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Recommended Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN).

Receive News & Ratings for The Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.