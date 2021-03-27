Mcdonald Partners LLC Makes New $1.11 Million Investment in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,207 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $362.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price (up previously from $325.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $449.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.18.

NYSE GS opened at $327.39 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.67 and a 1 year high of $356.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $113.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $323.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.95.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

In related news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Also, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total transaction of $2,987,191.64. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

