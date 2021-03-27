Mdex Trading Down 13.5% Over Last Week (MDX)

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. One Mdex coin can now be bought for about $3.32 or 0.00005893 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Mdex has traded down 13.5% against the dollar. Mdex has a total market capitalization of $252.97 million and $251.62 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.02 or 0.00058573 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00006058 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.87 or 0.00228624 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $481.03 or 0.00853370 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00050959 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.37 or 0.00075165 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00031603 BTC.

Mdex Coin Profile

Mdex’s genesis date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,160,000 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Buying and Selling Mdex

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mdex using one of the exchanges listed above.

