Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) Short Interest Update

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 96.8% from the February 28th total of 75,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $6.50. The stock had a trading volume of 61,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,775. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $7.76.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals from $7.25 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised Medexus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company's primary products are Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B; and Rupall, which is indicated for the treatment of seasonal allergic rhinitis, perennial allergic rhinitis, and chronic spontaneous urticaria in patients 2 years of age and older.

