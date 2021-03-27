MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.30 Million

Analysts predict that MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) will announce $5.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MediWound’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.60 million and the lowest is $5.00 million. MediWound posted sales of $4.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediWound will report full-year sales of $30.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $29.60 million to $31.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $17.85 million, with estimates ranging from $16.20 million to $19.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MediWound.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 94.63% and a negative net margin of 53.12%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on MediWound from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Aegis assumed coverage on MediWound in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.60.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in MediWound during the fourth quarter worth approximately $982,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MediWound by 36.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 259,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 68,918 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in MediWound during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in MediWound by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 337,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 82,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediWound during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 16.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDWD opened at $4.96 on Friday. MediWound has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $6.07. The company has a market capitalization of $135.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.30.

MediWound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

