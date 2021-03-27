MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.60.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MDWD shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of MediWound from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Aegis started coverage on shares of MediWound in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDWD. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of MediWound during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MediWound by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 259,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 68,918 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MediWound during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediWound during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Thomasville National Bank raised its position in shares of MediWound by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 52,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDWD opened at $4.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $135.10 million, a PE ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.30. MediWound has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $6.07.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. MediWound had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 94.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MediWound will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

