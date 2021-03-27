MEET.ONE Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $9,864.00 (MEETONE)

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded 58% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One MEET.ONE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. MEET.ONE has a total market capitalization of $10.59 million and $9,864.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MEET.ONE has traded up 359.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00058763 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00006077 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.62 or 0.00229791 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $489.53 or 0.00874576 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00050114 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00075503 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00031394 BTC.

About MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 tokens. MEET.ONE’s official message board is medium.com/@MEET.ONE . The official website for MEET.ONE is meet.one . MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MEET.ONE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MEET.ONE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MEET.ONE using one of the exchanges listed above.

