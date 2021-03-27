Megacoin Price Down 22.5% This Week (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 27th. Megacoin has a total market cap of $1.33 million and $65.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Megacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0336 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Megacoin has traded down 22.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $186.13 or 0.00332205 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000097 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003845 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004186 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000197 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000609 BTC.

About Megacoin

Megacoin (CRYPTO:MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,443,637 coins. Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Buying and Selling Megacoin

