Melon (MLN) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $6.43 Million

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. Melon has a total market cap of $57.42 million and approximately $6.43 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Melon coin can now be bought for $38.88 or 0.00121884 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Melon has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00021267 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00048740 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $351.78 or 0.00624874 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00065233 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00024599 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Melon (MLN) is a coin. It launched on March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,025 coins. The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Melon is melonport.com . Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Melon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Melon using one of the exchanges listed above.

