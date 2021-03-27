Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $156.11

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 156.11 ($2.04) and traded as high as GBX 168.95 ($2.21). Melrose Industries shares last traded at GBX 167 ($2.18), with a volume of 6,022,703 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MRO shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Melrose Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 162.63 ($2.12).

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 173.81 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 156.11. The firm has a market cap of £8.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.28, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 0.42%. Melrose Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.15%.

Melrose Industries Company Profile (LON:MRO)

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms. The company's Automotive segment is involved in the design, development, manufacturing, and integration of driveline technologies; and electric powertrains and intelligent all-wheel drive systems.

