MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 83.0% from the February 28th total of 38,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 278,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of MKKGY stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.39. 32,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,952. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.23. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 52-week low of $18.99 and a 52-week high of $36.50.

Get MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer or multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth hormone deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as carcinoma of the head and neck; prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.