Merculet Price Hits $0.0012 on Top Exchanges (MVP)

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 27th. During the last week, Merculet has traded 51.5% higher against the US dollar. One Merculet token can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Merculet has a market capitalization of $5.28 million and $319,182.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Merculet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.65 or 0.00058132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $136.33 or 0.00242719 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00006066 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $487.84 or 0.00868564 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00050050 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00073995 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00030520 BTC.

Merculet Token Profile

Merculet launched on April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,313,894,825 tokens. The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Merculet is medium.com/merculet . The official website for Merculet is www.merculet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Merculet

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Merculet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Merculet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Merculet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Merculet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.