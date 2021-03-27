Mercury Hits Market Cap of $1.54 Million (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. Mercury has a total market cap of $1.54 million and $8,513.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mercury has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mercury token can now be purchased for $0.0154 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00058385 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $129.34 or 0.00234736 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005843 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $482.03 or 0.00874818 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00050054 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.41 or 0.00075157 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00030769 BTC.

Mercury Profile

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mercury is gojupiter.tech

Buying and Selling Mercury

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercury should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mercury using one of the exchanges listed above.

