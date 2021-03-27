Meridian Network (LOCK) Market Cap Tops $1.25 Million

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One Meridian Network token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000204 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Meridian Network has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. Meridian Network has a total market cap of $1.25 million and $243,174.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Meridian Network alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.22 or 0.00071882 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002321 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000050 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

JUIICE (JUI) traded 48.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Meridian Network Profile

Meridian Network (LOCK) is a token. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 tokens. Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meridian Network is meridian-network.co

Buying and Selling Meridian Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meridian Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meridian Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meridian Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meridian Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meridian Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.