MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a growth of 711.4% from the February 28th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of MFM stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $6.70. 32,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,915. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $5.62 and a 52 week high of $6.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.58.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%.
MFS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.
