Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 650.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 30.0 days.
OTCMKTS:MALRF opened at $28.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.90. Mineral Resources has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $33.00.
Mineral Resources Company Profile
