Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY) Short Interest Down 78.1% in March

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 78.1% from the February 28th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Mineral Resources stock remained flat at $$27.50 during trading hours on Friday. Mineral Resources has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $32.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.45.

Get Mineral Resources alerts:

Mineral Resources Company Profile

Mineral Resources Limited, together with subsidiaries, operates as a mining services and processing company in Australia, China, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Mining Services, Commodities, and Central. The company offers contract crushing, screening, processing, and specialist mining services; mine services, including materials handling, plant and equipment hire, plant and equipment maintenance, tails recovery, and aggregate crushing; and design, engineering, and construction services in the resources sector.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Mineral Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mineral Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.