Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.67.

MTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CL King increased their price objective on shares of Minerals Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of MTX stock opened at $76.95 on Friday. Minerals Technologies has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $81.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.68.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $431.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.91 million. Equities research analysts predict that Minerals Technologies will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 4.73%.

In related news, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich sold 13,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total value of $986,815.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,383,036.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas W. Mayger sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total transaction of $1,674,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,502,424.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,551 shares of company stock worth $3,438,075. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 426,500.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 8,530 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 229,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,704,000 after buying an additional 73,438 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

