Minereum (MNE) Trading 12.7% Lower This Week

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 27th. During the last week, Minereum has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar. One Minereum coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000416 BTC on popular exchanges. Minereum has a total market cap of $2.68 million and $39,777.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00021661 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00048021 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $342.97 or 0.00625483 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00065076 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00023421 BTC.

About Minereum

Minereum (CRYPTO:MNE) is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 11,752,372 coins. The official website for Minereum is www.minereum.com . Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Buying and Selling Minereum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using U.S. dollars.

