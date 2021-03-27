Minter Network (BIP) Trading 14.8% Higher This Week

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. Minter Network has a market capitalization of $49.71 million and $781,383.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Minter Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Minter Network has traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.93 or 0.00058619 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00006074 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.41 or 0.00232111 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00033576 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $485.42 or 0.00864007 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00049399 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00007472 BTC.

About Minter Network

Minter Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 3,879,276,512 coins and its circulating supply is 3,674,066,945 coins. Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

