Mirova US LLC Acquires 666,663 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Mirova US LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,358,046 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 666,663 shares during the quarter. eBay accounts for 7.4% of Mirova US LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Mirova US LLC owned approximately 0.49% of eBay worth $168,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 31,115,223 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,563,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in eBay by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,125,914 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,061,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,743 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of eBay by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,660,558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $937,693,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,445 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,141,163 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $459,344,000 after purchasing an additional 45,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,879,276 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $395,934,000 after purchasing an additional 470,661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist upped their price objective on eBay from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on eBay from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.20.

In other news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $542,184.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,991,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $169,875.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,855 shares of company stock worth $2,063,882. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EBAY traded up $2.74 on Friday, reaching $60.83. The stock had a trading volume of 7,407,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,916,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.88. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.30 and a 1-year high of $64.85. The company has a market cap of $41.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

eBay announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

