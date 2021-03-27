Mirova US LLC Buys 109,306 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Mirova US LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 557,504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,306 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 8.7% of Mirova US LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Mirova US LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Mastercard worth $198,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MA. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $367.26.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.14, for a total transaction of $18,711,753.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,068,605 shares in the company, valued at $35,680,703,439.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 764,346 shares of company stock worth $252,786,532 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock traded up $7.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $366.14. 2,741,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,613,750. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $355.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $338.83. The firm has a market cap of $363.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.89, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $227.10 and a fifty-two week high of $389.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

