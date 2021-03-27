Mirova US LLC Buys 129,233 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Mirova US LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 658,425 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,233 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 6.3% of Mirova US LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Mirova US LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $144,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,039,976,000 after buying an additional 2,064,562 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Visa by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,922,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857,457 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,220,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,860,288,000 after acquiring an additional 682,741 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Visa by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,669,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,083,568,000 after acquiring an additional 206,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its position in Visa by 25.3% during the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 14,057,890 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,811,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842,505 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $5.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $213.53. 7,399,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,307,299. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.60 and a 52 week high of $228.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $212.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.47.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.36.

In other Visa news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total transaction of $6,680,787.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,947 shares of company stock worth $29,322,127 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

