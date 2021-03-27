Mirror Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $342.08 Million (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One Mirror Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $7.01 or 0.00012468 BTC on exchanges. Mirror Protocol has a total market cap of $342.08 million and $6.61 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.90 or 0.00058509 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00006112 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.98 or 0.00236481 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $474.25 or 0.00843369 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00049365 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00073779 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00031264 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Token Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,792,211 tokens. Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . Mirror Protocol’s official website is eth.mirror.finance

Mirror Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirror Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirror Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

