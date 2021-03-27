Mirrored Apple Tops One Day Trading Volume of $97,751.00 (mAAPL)

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 27th. Mirrored Apple has a total market cap of $26.57 million and approximately $97,751.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Apple token can now be bought for $123.46 or 0.00220436 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mirrored Apple has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00058702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006053 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $128.56 or 0.00229550 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $485.28 or 0.00866492 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00050378 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.32 or 0.00075565 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00031347 BTC.

Mirrored Apple Token Profile

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 215,201 tokens. Mirrored Apple’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Apple’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Apple

