Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Price Tops $321.91 on Exchanges

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 27th. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust token can now be purchased for approximately $321.91 or 0.00573616 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market cap of $25.27 million and $124,777.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.56 or 0.00058016 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00006051 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.88 or 0.00240347 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $478.05 or 0.00851848 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00049979 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00073935 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00030626 BTC.

About Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 78,506 tokens. The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

