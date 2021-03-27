Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) Price Down 3.5% Over Last Week

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. During the last week, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust token can now be purchased for $17.08 or 0.00030352 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a total market cap of $24.83 million and approximately $107,233.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mirrored iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00058368 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00006107 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.96 or 0.00241665 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $474.68 or 0.00843744 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00049421 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00073857 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00031769 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,454,392 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.