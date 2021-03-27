Mirrored ProShares VIX (mVIXY) Price Tops $10.05 on Major Exchanges

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 27th. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a market capitalization of $25.77 million and approximately $721,171.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored ProShares VIX token can now be purchased for $10.05 or 0.00017892 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded down 7.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.67 or 0.00058146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00006054 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.57 or 0.00241280 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $477.92 or 0.00850579 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00049812 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00073875 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00030922 BTC.

Mirrored ProShares VIX Token Profile

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 2,563,535 tokens. Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored ProShares VIX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored ProShares VIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

