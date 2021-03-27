Mirrored Tesla Market Capitalization Tops $37.86 Million (mTSLA)

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One Mirrored Tesla token can now be purchased for approximately $639.45 or 0.01138946 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Tesla has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored Tesla has a market cap of $37.86 million and $252,908.00 worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.80 or 0.00058418 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00006093 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $130.08 or 0.00231683 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $489.01 or 0.00870990 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00049114 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.10 or 0.00074979 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00031731 BTC.

Mirrored Tesla Token Profile

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 59,205 tokens. Mirrored Tesla’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Tesla’s official website is mirror.finance

