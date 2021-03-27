Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) Price Reaches $42.05 on Top Exchanges

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market cap of $23.29 million and $20,513.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund token can now be purchased for about $42.05 or 0.00075197 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.55 or 0.00058212 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00006132 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.90 or 0.00235896 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $489.28 or 0.00875035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00049131 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.99 or 0.00075095 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00031578 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 553,942 tokens. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is mirror.finance

