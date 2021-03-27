MJardin Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJARF) Short Interest Update

MJardin Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJARF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 96.2% from the February 28th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 203,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
MJardin Group stock remained flat at $$0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday. 45,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,425. MJardin Group has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.07.
MJardin Group Company Profile
