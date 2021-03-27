MJardin Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJARF) Short Interest Update

MJardin Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJARF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 96.2% from the February 28th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 203,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MJardin Group stock remained flat at $$0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday. 45,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,425. MJardin Group has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.07.

Get MJardin Group alerts:

MJardin Group Company Profile

MJardin Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, harvesting, processing, and sale of cannabis products in Canada and the United States. The company also provides consulting, design, operational, and other management services, such as strategic capital and financing, project management services for cultivation, licensure support, facility design, systems implementation, equipment leasing, construction oversight, facility ramp-up, and day-to-day personnel management and oversight to licensed cannabis operators with cultivation and retail businesses.

Recommended Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for MJardin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MJardin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.