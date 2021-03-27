Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Stake Lessened by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,208 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.28% of Mohawk Industries worth $27,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1,262.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 164,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,183,000 after acquiring an additional 152,401 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,912,000 after buying an additional 4,393 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,228,000 after buying an additional 21,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $297,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,228. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total transaction of $927,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,360 shares in the company, valued at $12,128,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,580 shares of company stock worth $2,130,390 over the last quarter. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MHK traded up $3.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $195.67. 570,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,483. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $175.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.29. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.05 and a twelve month high of $196.38. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.66. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MHK. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $111.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

