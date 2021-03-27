Mojave Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOJGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mojave Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOJGF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, an increase of 1,541.7% from the February 28th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of MOJGF remained flat at $$0.37 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,585. Mojave Gold has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.40.
Mojave Gold Company Profile
