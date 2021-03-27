Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Stock Position Lifted by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,175,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392,325 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 7.04% of Molina Healthcare worth $888,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,793,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $234.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $220.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.82. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.56 and a 1-year high of $246.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.99). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total transaction of $82,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total value of $183,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MOH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.07.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

